Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for JELD-WEN in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

JELD opened at $24.48 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JELD-WEN by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 74,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 66,261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

