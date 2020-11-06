Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average of $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,509,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,990,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,871,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $620,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $193,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,532 shares of company stock worth $9,337,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

