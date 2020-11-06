Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($2.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.84). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $496.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.13.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $440.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.68 and a 200-day moving average of $399.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Humana by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

