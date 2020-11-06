Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Decreased by Analyst

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.02). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

NYSE:HUM opened at $440.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. Humana’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after acquiring an additional 627,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Humana by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Humana by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Humana by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,823,000 after buying an additional 167,297 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,881,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

