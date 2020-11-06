Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Godaddy Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Godaddy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GDDY. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Godaddy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after purchasing an additional 604,444 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 235,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 210,053 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $380,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $76,806.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,687.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,639 shares of company stock worth $2,636,281 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.