Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Decreased by Analyst

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMC. Rowe boosted their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

NYSE FMC opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FMC by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 511,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

