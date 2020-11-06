Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

