Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Deutsche Börse AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Deutsche Börse in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.79. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

