Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for FMC Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for FMC in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FMC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $113.73.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in FMC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in FMC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

