Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for American Campus Communities, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in American Campus Communities by 52.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

