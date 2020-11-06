Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

NYSE NLS opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $830.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $321,660.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,854.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.