Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Boosted by William Blair

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.82) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.03). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($13.24) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

bluebird bio stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.27. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,205 shares of company stock valued at $67,695. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 27.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.