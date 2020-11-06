Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.50 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AND. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) stock opened at C$47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 59.48. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$49.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.50.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.