Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

PODD stock opened at $255.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $259.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Insulet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,841,000.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

