ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $10.29. ProShares UltraShort Health Care shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RXD)

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.