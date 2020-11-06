Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.86 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.05-0.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78. Progyny has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $45,614.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,520,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,430,635 shares of company stock worth $68,668,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

