Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.4-100.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.6 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.14 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on PGNY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.22.
Shares of PGNY opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.
In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $5,781,762.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $529,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,430,635 shares of company stock worth $68,668,196 in the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
