Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.4-100.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.6 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PGNY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Shares of PGNY opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $5,781,762.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $529,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,430,635 shares of company stock worth $68,668,196 in the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

