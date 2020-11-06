Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) alerts:

PRN opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.25.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.