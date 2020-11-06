Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 6,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 98,813 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 931,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $109,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.