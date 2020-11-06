Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Rating Increased to Outperformer at CIBC

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

