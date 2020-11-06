PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) stock opened at GBX 980 ($12.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.70 million and a PE ratio of -119.51. PPHE Hotel Group Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,160 ($28.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 987.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,086.63.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Netherlands, Germany and Hungary, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

