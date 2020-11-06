Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Popular presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $44.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.20. Popular has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.31 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Popular by 796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

