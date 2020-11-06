Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $650.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 2,205 ($28.81), with a volume of 217991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,014.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

