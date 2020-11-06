Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.75) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.70). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.90) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

TCRR opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $793.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02).

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

