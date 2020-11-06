Piper Sandler Weighs in on Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,843 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.