Piper Sandler Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

In related news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

