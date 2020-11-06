Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,746 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.