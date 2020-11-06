Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

