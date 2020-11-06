Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phoenix Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

NYSE:APG opened at $14.80 on Monday. Phoenix Tree has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.65 million. Research analysts expect that Phoenix Tree will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Grunau purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 505,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,444,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.