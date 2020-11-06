Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

