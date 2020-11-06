Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Sells $534,035.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $534,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PHAT stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $64.54.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PHAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
