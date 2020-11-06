Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Sells $534,035.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $534,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PHAT stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 619.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 62,065 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

