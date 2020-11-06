Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 89,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 63,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

