Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $202.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.