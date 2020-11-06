PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Shares of PFB opened at C$20.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. PFB Co. has a one year low of C$8.02 and a one year high of C$20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.64.

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) Company Profile

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

