PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports.
Shares of PFB opened at C$20.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. PFB Co. has a one year low of C$8.02 and a one year high of C$20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.64.
PFB Co. (PFB.TO) Company Profile
