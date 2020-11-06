Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 41.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 133.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

