Pendal Group Limited Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after buying an additional 5,533,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after buying an additional 1,750,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after buying an additional 1,350,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

