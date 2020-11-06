Pendal Group Limited Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

NYSE:WEC opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.20. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.