Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after buying an additional 907,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,866 shares of company stock worth $13,194,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $162.71 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

