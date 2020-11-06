Pendal Group Limited Takes $1.88 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 214,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,783,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $1,525,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.87.

Shares of WLTW opened at $186.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.60. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.