Pendal Group Limited Takes $1.71 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.95. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $148.27.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGP. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

