Pendal Group Limited Sells 32,006 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 32,006 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,767 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,944,059 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $167,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

