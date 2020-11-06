Pendal Group Limited Sells 2,953 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Pendal Group Limited cut its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 150.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

NYSE CCI opened at $162.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

