Pendal Group Limited Sells 27,177 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,177 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 833,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,762,000 after buying an additional 575,430 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $13,551,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

