Pendal Group Limited Sells 1,303 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after acquiring an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after buying an additional 129,991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $144.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.72. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.