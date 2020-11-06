Pendal Group Limited Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,812,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,326,000 after purchasing an additional 89,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,446,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $84,491,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.86.

Shares of ED stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

