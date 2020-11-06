Pendal Group Limited Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 291.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $60.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

