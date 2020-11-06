Pendal Group Limited Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $216.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

