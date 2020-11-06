Pendal Group Limited Purchases 4,700 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 95,631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 302,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 42.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMH opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

