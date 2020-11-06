Pendal Group Limited Purchases 2,200 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 163.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

NYSE:ELS opened at $61.62 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

