Pendal Group Limited Purchases 12,999 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 714.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

